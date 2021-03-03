Two GHS Cheerleaders Honored

Two Greenville High School cheerleaders have received special honors from the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association.

Abby Wall was selected to the ICCA all-state team for the second straight year. She was one of the three scholarship finalists and receives a $1,500 scholarship.

Abby, the daughter of Jerry and Angie Wall of Greenville, is also an ICCA senior scholar athlete.

Elena Valentin was also honored as a senior scholar athlete by the ICCA.

She is the daughter of Pedro and Christal Valentin of Greenville.

In recent competition, the Comets’ junior varsity cheerleaders finished first at the Pinckneyville Invitational.