The Greenville High School soccer boys grabbed a big win Monday at GCS Stadium in Sauget.

The Comets defeated East Alton-Wood River 7-0.

Leading the offense was Tyler Rieke with the hat trick and an assist.

Desmond Gardner had two goals. Peyton Borror finished with a goal and an assists, and the other goal was scored by Brett Schauwecker.

Brock Kenny was goalie for the Comets and got the shutout.

The junior varsity game ended in a tie with no score.