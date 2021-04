The Greenville Lady Comets girls’ soccer team travelled to Wood River Wednesday and recorded a big win over East Alton-Wood River, 9-0.

Mia Emken and Brooklyn Suzuki had three goals apiece. Also scoring goals were Alison Ridens, Alison Tabor and Olivia Parker.

Ridens had four assists, Katie Campbell two, and Suzuki, Georgia Sussenbach and Shayna Henderson, one apiece.

The Lady Comets play at home Friday against Maryville Christian.