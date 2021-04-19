Close Match For Lady Comets Volleyball

It was a close match when the Greenville Lady Comets battled Carlyle in high school volleyball action last week.

Carlyle earned the win in three games. GHS won the second game 25-19, with Carlyle claiming the first and third games 25-17, 25-18.

For the Lady Comets, Ava Curry and Gwyn Mitchell both served eight points and had two aces.

Leaders in kills were Natalie Iberg with 15 and Mitchell with seven.

Justyce Stephenson totaled 21 assists, Alison Ridens had 11 assists and 16 digs, Brooklyn Suzuki posted 30 digs, Curry added 19 digs, and Katelyn Hass had one solo block and two assists. Mitchell was credited with a block and an assist.