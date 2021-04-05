Comets Beat Staunton

The Greenville Comets’ varsity squad is 2-1 after scoring six touchdowns and recording a shutout Friday night.

The Comets beat the Staunton Bulldogs 36-0.

The GHS defense held the home team’s offense to just three first downs.

On offense, it was a newcomer who got the chance to shine.

After starting running back Nathan Grull left due to a leg injury, sophomore Grant Wilderman was inserted and had a great game in his first varsity action as a back.

He scored four of the Comets’ six touchdowns, carrying the football 33 times for 128 yards.

Quarterback Jack Schaufelberger ran the offense, and completed 14 of 24 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

Tommy Baker caught five of those passes for 159 yards and a 52-yard TD. Jaylon Betts had the other touchdown reception on a play that went for 32 yards.

The Schaufelberger to Betts touchdown opened the scoring late in the first quarter and the Comets led 24-0 at halftime, adding three touchdowns in the second quarter.

Wilderman got into the end zone on two three-yard runs, and Baker caught his long pass. Wilderman scored twice in the second half on runs of three and 15 yards.

Intercepting Staunton passes for GHS were Gabe Lager and Davin Johnson.

The Comets play at home Friday night against Gillespie. It will be the homecoming game and the final home contest in the six-game season.