Comets Fall In Homecoming Game

When the Greenville Comets football team jumped out to a 22-0 start Friday night, the homecoming fans were feeling pretty good.

Things drastically changed after that, with Gillespie tying the game by halftime, then continuing to put points on the scoreboard.

The Miners scored 42 of the next 48 points and finished with a 42-28 win over the Comets.

Gillespie took advantage of five Greenville turnovers. Three were interceptions and the other two fumbles. The Comets were also called for 10 penalties totaling 85 yards.

The home team was limited to 52 total yards rushing. Grant Wilderman finished with 54 yards on 17 carries.

Jack Schaufelberger completed 13 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Tommy Baker grabbed seven of those passes for 220 yards.

Comet touchdowns included 20 yard and 72 yard passes to Baker, a 20-yard interception return by Baker and an 11-yard TD pass to Landen Moss.

The varsity Comets are now 2-2 for the season. They play Friday at Vandalia and the game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.