Comets Fall To Vandalia

The Greenville football Comets travelled to Vandalia Friday night and were handed a 20-0 defeat.

The Vandal defense recorded the shutout, allowing the Comets only 164 yards of offense. GHS totaled just 21 yards rushing and 143 yards passing. Vandalia had 410 yards.

The Comet defense kept the team in the game. Vandalia scored on a 25 yard pass play with 1:14 left in the first quarter to make it a 7-0 score.

That was still the score at halftime and after three quarters, as time and time again the GHS defense stopped the Vandals in the red zone.

The home team scored twice in the fourth quarter for the final outcome of 20-0.

For the Comets, Gabe Lager and Nathan Grull intercepted passes. Lager also recovered a Vandalia fumble.

Offensively, Grull ran for 54 yards. Jack Schaufelberger completed 10 of 18 passes for 74 yards, and Ryan Jackson completed 6 of 13 for 69 yards.

Landen Moss caught five passes for 63 yards.

The Comets are 2-3 for the season. It is uncertain at this time if they will have a sixth game this Friday.