Comets Football Game Scheduled For Friday

The Greenville Comets will have a varsity football game Friday night.

The Comets travel to North Mac for the sixth and final game of the spring season. Game time is 7 p.m.

According to Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat, North Mac is not limiting the number of fans, no tickets are needed and there will not be admission charged.

North Mac is located at Virden in north Macoupin County.

It was just announced Wednesday that the Comets had lined up the game. GHS originally was to play Litchfield on Friday, but when the Panthers ended up without a season, GHS scheduled Sparta, however, Sparta then announced it could not play.

That led to the game this Friday being lined up at North Mac High School.