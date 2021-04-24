Comets Lose Final Football Game

The Greenville High School varsity football Comets were handed a 56-12 loss at North Mac Friday night.

The Panthers jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half to take control of the action.

The Comets scored on a nine yard pass from Jack Schaufelberger to Tommy Baker, and a two-yard run by Grant Wilderman.

Nathan Grull ran for 76 yards, with one play covering 44 yards, while Wilderman had 47 yards.

Schaufelberger completed seven of 15 passes for 65 yards.

Peyton McCullough caught two passes for 29 yards and Baker had three receptions for 20 yards.

On defense, Jaylon Betts intercepted a pass.

The Comets end the season with a 2-4 record.