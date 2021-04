The Greenville High School soccer Comets earned a 6-1 win Monday against Carlyle.

Ivan Powell and Tyler Rieke scored two goals apiece. Also scoring for GHS were Brock Kenny and Ashton Walker.

Lucas Field was credited with three assists. Dima Powell and Peyton Borror had one assist each.

In high school football action Monday night, Greenville’s junior varsity squad defeated Staunton 42-20.

Last Thursday in freshman play, the Comets defeated Salem 46-8.