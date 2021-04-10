End Of Season For GU Women’s Basketball

The Greenville University womens basketball season came to an end Friday night in the semifinals of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Lady Panthers were dealt a tough overtime loss at Westminster College. The final score was 86-82.

Greenville led 40-32 at halftime and was still in front, 57-54, after three quarters.

Regulation play ended with both teams having 69 points, then Westminster outscored GU 17-13 in the overtime.

Top scorers for Greenville were Madelyn Stephen with 20 points, Ashley Anderson with 16 and Emily Reinneck with 15.

The Lady Panthers’ season ends with a 9-10 overall record.