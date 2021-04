The Greenville Comets varsity baseball team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday.

The Comets defeated Hillsboro 13-9.

Tommy Baker and Drew Potthast cracked three hits apiece for GHS.

The win gave the varsity boys a 1-3 record.

The junior varsity GHS squad also beat Hillsboro, 7-4.

Edward Jurgena was winning pitcher with Canon Rainey getting the save.