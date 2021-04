The Greenville High School boys tennis team was edged, 5-4, by Alton last Thursday.

Coach Sean Courty said four of the nine matches went to the third set tiebreaker. He added the players fought valiantly against a much bigger school.

GHS players recording singles wins were Dima Powell and Elusha Golovay.

Picking up doubles wins were Cainan Grove and Powell. And Jordan Pierce and Gabe Dickenson.