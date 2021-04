The Greenville High School football cheerleading squad was honored recently with an awards ceremony.

Cheer Coach Amanda Goldsboro presented the Game Day Award to Kolbie Tipsword, Spirit Awards to Sarah Hemann and Aurora Grasso, the Comet Award to Bailey Wilkerson and the Leadership Award to Sophie Warchol.

The Coach’s Award went to the junior class cheerleaders Avery Cantrill, Lexie Griffin, Lilee Joiner and Lily Prater.