In high school softball action last week, the Greenville Lady Comets defeated Mulberry Grove 14-1.

Kayla Sanders earned the pitching win, striking out seven.

Paige Roberts and Jayden Marcus had home runs for the Lady Comets with Dora Cripe and Hannah Potthast cracking triples.

In a 16-9 loss last week to Pana, Potthast scored three runs and Roberts ripped a home run for the Lady Comets.