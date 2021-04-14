GHS Volleyball Beat EAWR

The Lady Comets varsity volleyball girls picked up a victory Tuesday night, beating East Alton-Wood River 26-24, 25-17.

Coach Tracy McEvers said her team served well early in the match to help run the score up. East Alton-Wood River battled back in the first game, but the Greenville High School squad was able to pull out the win.

Coach McEvers the Lady Comets were much better in the second game, playing more consistently.

Top servers for GHS were Ava Curry with eight points and three aces, Justyce Stephenson with eight points and two aces, and Natalie Iberg with six points and two aces.

Kill leaders were Iberg with 10, Gwyn Mitchell with five and Jayden Markus with four.

Stephenson posted 13 assists while Alison Ridens had nine.

Players in double figures in digs were Brooklyn Suzuki with 16, Iberg with 16 and Curry with 12.

Mitchell was credited with two solo blocks.

The junior varsity Lady Comets also won 25-13, 25-15, while the freshman East Alton-Wood River girls topped GHS 21-18, 21-15.