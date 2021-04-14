GHS Volleyball Defeated By Roxana

Playing at home Monday, the Greenville High School varsity volleyball girls were defeated by Roxana.

It was a close match with Roxana claiming the two games 27-25, 25-19.

Statistics for the Lady Comets included five service points, three aces, six kills and nine digs for Natalie Iberg; seven service points, six kills, and two solo blocks for Gwyn Mitchell; three kills, four assists and 10 digs for Alison Ridens; 12 assists for Justyce Stephenson and nine digs for Ava Curry.

The junior varsity Lady Comets lost to R9oxana 129-25, 24-26.