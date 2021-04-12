GHS Volleyball Falls To Pana

The Greenville High School volleyball girls battled Pana last week.

The varsity Lady Comets lost 12-25, 21-24.

Coach Tracy McEvers said Pana came out with hard serving and attacks. She felt the score of the first game did not reflect how the GHS girls played.

McEvers said her team held its own on defense, but struggled offensively. She added the second game was a good battle against a solid Pana team.

Justyce Stephenson served five points while Gwyn Mitchell had three points with two aces for the Lady Comets.

Mitchell posted five kills, Alison Ridens totaled five assists, Stephenson came up with four assists, and dig leaders were Natalie Iberg with 14, Brooklyn Suzuki with nine and Ava Curry with six.

The junior varsity Lady Comets were defeated in three games, 12-25, 25-23, 8-15.

In freshman action, Pana won in three games, 21-18, 20-22, 15-10.