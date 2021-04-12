GJHS Vs. Sorento Girls Basketball Results

The Greenville and Sorento junior high girls’ basketball teams played each other last week.

Greenville won the eighth grade contest 33-17.

Leading the scoring for the Lady Jays were Erin Peppler, Ady Bearley and Haylie Prunty with six points apiece, and Marissa Graham with four.

For Sorento, Megan Ridens totaled six points.

In seventh grade action, Greenville won 36-8. Lauren Robison put in eight points for the Lady Jays. Adding six points each were Erin Drannan and Breanna McCray.

Top scorer for Sorento was McKenzie Stefanisn with six.

Greenville will host Vandalia Tuesday night.