Good Showing For GU Men’s Track

The Greenville University men’s track team made a good showing in a 15-team meet at McKendree University on April 2.

The Panthers finished third among the teams.

Former Greenville Comet Hunter Matthews won the high jump event with a leap of six feet, four and three-quarters inches.

The Panthers 4 by 800 meter medley relay squad finished first. Runners were Isaiah Akins, Tony Lakatich, Eli Atkins and Carter Kessinger from Greenville.

Greenville totaled 92 points in the meet, only seven away from first place.

In women’s track action at McKendree, Greenville was sixth out of 15 teams with 45 points. The Lady Panthers recorded three, third place finishes.