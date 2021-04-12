Greenville Country Club April 11 Golf Tournament Results

Greenville Country Club held its 1st Golf Tournament of 2021 on Sunday, April 11th.

Spring One Person Scramble

In a 1 person scramble you may hit a second golf shot after any shot/putt. NOTE: If you choose to take a second shot/putt you MUST use that shot/putt.

31 golfers participated – Both Members and Non-Members of the Greenville Country Club

Championship Flight Results:

Spring GCC One Person Scramble Champion shooting a score of 5 Under Par 67 – Steve “Romy” Rommerskirchen

2nd place – Clint Hamel – shooting a score of 68

3rd place – Cam Lauchner – shooting a score of 69

4th place – Three players tied at 4th – Carson Baugher – Gaite Brauns & Blake Swafford – all shooting a score of 70

“A” Flight Results:

A Flight Co-Champions all shooting a score of 73 – BEN BARTH – JIM LEITSCHUH & GARY BRAUNS

4th place – Two players tied – Mark Bollinger & Roger Lloyd – both shooting a score of 74

“B” Flight Results:

B Flight Champion shooting a score of 79 – JEFF BROWN

2nd place – Gene Kious – shooting a score of 80

3rd place – Tim Chilovich – shooting a score of 81

4th place – Doug Stroud – shooting a score of 82

SKINS – 2 skins were awarded – Both Going to Kenny Brown – He was the only player to score a Birdie 3 on the par 4 hole #5 and another Birdie 3 on the par 4 hole #9.

Romy & Hamel battled all day – It came down to the very last hole, hole #18. Romy scored a Birdie 3 and Hamel parred the hole scoring a 4.

Big shout-out and thank you to Club President Doug Fletcher and Head Greenskeeper Bryan Braye. Course is in great condition!!!!

Next Tournament at The Greenville Country Club is Saturday, May 1st – “GCC Spring Fling”