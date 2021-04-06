GU Football Comes From Behind For Win

The Greenville University football squad came from behind in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon at home to record its first victory of the season.

The Panthers slipped past Iowa Wesleyan 28-25.

GU fell behind by a touchdown in the first quarter, then led 14-7 at halftime. It was a 21-19 Panther margin after three quarters.

Iowa Wesleyan regained the lead in the final frame, but the Panthers were able to post the winning touchdown with 8 minutes and 41 seconds left to play. Paul Garrett broke loose on a 61-yard run for the final TD.

Garrett finished the day with 222 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

The 1-2 Panthers play this Friday at Lake Forest College in northern Illinois.