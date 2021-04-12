GU Football Defeated Saturday

The Greenville University football squad travelled to northern Illinois Saturday and was defeated 27-2 by Lake Forest.

The Panthers led 2-0 after the first quarter, but could not put any more points on the scoreboard the rest of the game.

GU lost three fumbles and had one pass intercepted.

The Greenville defense held Lake Forest to just 146 total yards of offense. GU ended with 214 yards, 110 of them by running back Paul Garrett.

The Panthers are 1-3 for the season. They play at Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday.