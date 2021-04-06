GU Women’s Basketball Win At Home

The women’s basketball team at Greenville University won at home Saturday, beating Blackburn College 78-67.

The Lady Panthers trailed at half time. After scoring just 27 points in the first two quarters they erupted for 51 points in the second half to win.

Madelyn Stephen posted 15 points for GU. Emily Reineck, Amanda Brooks and Lauren Eagleson added 11 points each.

The victory gave GU the third seed in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. The Lady Panthers start tourney play Wednesday at home against Fontbonne.

The Greenville women finished 6-3 during the regular season in the SLIAC, and are now 8-9 overall.