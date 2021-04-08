Homecoming Football Friday

The Greenville Comets varsity football team plays its fourth game of the spring season Friday night at home.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. against Gillespie and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

It will be the Comets’ homecoming game.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat has announced the Comets’ football game at Sparta on April 23 has been cancelled. He is hoping to schedule another opponent for that date.

The freshman Comets’ football game at Gillespie, which was scheduled for Thursday night (April 8), had to be cancelled.