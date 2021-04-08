Lady Comets Rally For Volleyball Win

The varsity Greenville Lady Comets volleyball squad rallied recently to defeat Metro East Lutheran.

After losing the first game 23-25, the lady comets claimed the next two 25-22, 25-20 to win the match.

Head Coach Tracy McEvers said it was a hard fought win after the Lady Comets got off to a slow start. She felt the girls were digging the ball well, which led to a good offensive effort.

Two players finished with double figures in digs, as Natalie Iberg recorded 13 and Gwyn Mitchell had 11.

Coach McEvers said many of the kills were executed due to smart placement from team communication.

Justyce Stephenson finished with 17 service points, Mitchell had 11 points and Ava Curry seven.

Stephenson was credited with 23 assists and 10 digs, Alison Ridens had seven assists and 13 digs, Iberg collected 12 digs and Curry had 11.

Lilly Funnemann had two solo blocks.

Metro East Lutheran defeated the junior varsity Lady Comets 25-21, 25-15, and the freshman lady Comets fell 16-21, 21-18, 4-15.