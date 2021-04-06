Lady Comets Volleyball Wins Senior Night

It was Senior Night at Monday’s Greenville Lady Comets’ match against Litchfield.

The GHS varsity girls won in two games, 32-30, 25-10.

The junior varsity Lady Comets defeated Litchfield 25-13, 25-21, and the freshman girls beat the Panthers 21-17, 13-21, 15-4.

Coach Tracy McEvers said last Thursday’s win over Carlinville was huge. It was a three-game match, with GHS winning the first 25-22, Carlinville taking the second 30-28, then the Lady Comets battling to a 28-26 decision in game three to claim the match.

Coach McEvers said her players performed well as a team in the third game, taking advantage of their momentum.

Leading the Lady Comets in service points were Gwyn Mitchell with nine, Alison Ridens with eight, and Natalie Iberg and Justyce Stephenson with six each. Mitchell had three aces and Iberg two.

Tops in kills were Iberg with 10 and Mitchell with five. Ridens posted 17 assists and Stephenson had seven.

Brooklyn Suzuki, Ridens and Iberg had 18 digs apiece, and Lilly Funnemann came up with two blocks.