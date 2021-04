The Greenville Junior High girls’ basketball teams battled Vandalia Tuesday night.

The eighth grade squad was defeated 45-7. Top scorer for Greenville was Haylie Prunty with four points.

The seventh grade Lady Blue Jays edged Vandalia 18-17. Haylee Clark scored six points for the winning team and Emma Veith added four.

Greenville hosts Pana Thursday, April 15.