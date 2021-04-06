Lady Panthers Are Volleyball Champs

The Greenville University women’s volleyball team is the champion of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The top-seeded Lady Panthers won the SLIAC tournament title on Friday, defeating Westminster in three games. It was Greenville’s sixth volleyball SLIAC tourney title in the program’s history.

GU dominated their three matches in this year’s tournament, winning each one in the minimum of three games.

The Lady Panthers claimed the regular season championship for the 10th time in the last 11 years.

The win over Westminster gives the Lady Panthers a 16-2 overall record.

Conference awards have been announced. GU players on the first team are Anna Finch and Jasmin Smith, while Mia Bonacorsi and Emily Stahl made the second team and Chasity Hill and Amanda Hollis were on the third team.

Annie Jordan of Greenville was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.