MGHS Volleyball Falls to Maryville Christian

The Mulberry Grove High School volleyball squads took on Maryville Christian Tuesday.

The varsity Lady Aces lost 14-25, 13-25.

Head Coach Heidi Tarasuik said her team had an early lead, then a Mayville server took over.

Jessi Mezo recorded seven points with two service aces. Molly Koontz and Brooke Tompkins totaled four digs apiece.

The junior varsity Lady Aces fell to Maryville Christian 13-25, 15-25.

Statistically for Mulberry Grove, Nevaeh Rogers had two kills and 15 digs, Jaclyn Robertson served nine points with two aces, Megan Schewe came up with eight digs and Genesis Williams added seven digs.