Monday GHS Sports Roundup

Sports activities were held Monday by Greenville High School teams.

In boys soccer, the Comets boys team hosted Breese Central and was defeated 5-0.

A junior varsity football game was played in Greenville Monday night.

In overtime, Vandalia beat the Comets 26-20.

Tuesday’s snow forced contests to be postponed.

The boys tennis match at Triad has been rescheduled for May 17.

The Lady Comets varsity softball team will now play Nashville at home Friday at 4:30 p.m., and the JV softball girls play at Nashville.