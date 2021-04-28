Mulberry Grove Baseball & Softball Results

The Mulberry Grove High School Aces defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown Monday, 6-3, in high school baseball action.

Blake Scoggins was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 in five and two thirds innings. He did not allow an earned run. Daustin Steiner finished the game on the mound for the Aces.

Offensively, Tucker Johnson banged out two hits and drove in three runs.

Scoggins had two hits and Ty Bauer, Jason Millikin and Steiner recorded one hit each. Steiner and Bauer had RBIs.

In softball action this week, the Mulberry Grove Lady Aces defeated Metro East Lutheran 11-4.