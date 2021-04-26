Season Wraps For GHS Volleyball

The Greenville High School varsity volleyball team concluded its season last Thursday against Alton Marquette.

The Lady Comets were defeated 14-25, 16-25.

Coach Tracy McEvers felt her team played well against a tough opponent. She said the Lady Comets played good defense, but at times struggled getting the defense and offense working together to finish the play.

Statistical leaders for GHS were Justyce Stephenson with 10 service points and two aces, Gwyn Mitchell and Jayden Markus with four kills apiece, Stephenson with six assists and Alison Ridens with three, Brooklyn Suzuki with 19 digs and Charlee Stearns with 18 digs, and Mitchell with three solo blocks.

The Lady Comets ended the season with a 5-10 record. Coach McEvers said the record doesn’t reflect how the team played because there were many close games and matchers.

She expressed her appreciation for the three seniors on the team: Natalie Iberg, Gwyn Mitchell and Justyce Stephenson.

In a match held April 20, the varsity Lady Comets fell to Father McGivney in three games. Scores were 25-22, 18-25 and 17-25.

Ava Curry had 14 points and an ace, Mitchell posted nine kills, one solo block and a block assist; Stephenson totaled 14 assists, Ridens had nine assists, and dig leaders were Stephenson with 22 and Suzuki and Curry with 17 each.