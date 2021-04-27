Season Wraps For Jr. High Girls Basketball

8th Grade Lady Bluejays

The Greenville Junior High girls’ basketball teams completed their season last week.

The eighth grade Lady Blue Jays defeated Brownstown 26-19.

Erin Peppler led the Greenville scoring with nine points. Anna Turner added seven points and Haylie Prunty had six.

In seventh grade action, Brownstown won 23-19.

7th Grade Lady Bluejays

Emma Veith was top scorer for the Lady Blue Jays with 11 points, while Breanna McCray added five points.

The eighth grade squad was coached by Gina Allen and Lori Alstat coached the seventh grade squad.

