Wins For Both MG Volleyball Teams

Both Mulberry Grove High School volleyball teams grabbed their first wins of the season Monday against First Baptist Academy.

The varsity Aces won 25-21, 25-18.

Statistical leaders were Abby Brown and Molly Koontz with two kills each, Peyton Simpson with seven points and two aces, Dakota Kruep with six points and two aces, Brooke Tompkins with five points and three aces.

Jessi Mezo led the way in digs with 10. Koontz has seven digs and Cheyenne Tedrick posted six.

The junior varsity Aces defeated First Baptist Academy 25-7, 25-16.

For Mulberry Grove, Genesis Williams totaled nine points, six aces and a kill; Neveah Rogers had eight points, five aces and seven digs; and Megan Schewe totaled five points and four digs.