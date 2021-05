The Mulberry Grove Aces baseball team lost Monday to Brownstown-St. Elmo 13-3 in six innings.

On offense for the Aces, Blake and Carter Scoggins had two hits apiece, and Tucker Johnson and Arjan Epperson also hit safely.

Johnson, Daustin Steiner and Epperson pitched for Mulberry Grove.

The game was played at GCS Ball Park in Sauget, the home of the Gateway Grizzlies.