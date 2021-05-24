Comets Baseball Defeated By Hilltoppers

The varsity Greenville High School baseball Comets were beaten this week by Hillsboro.

The final score was 7-6 as the Hilltoppers scored all of their runs in the final three innings including four in the seventh.

The Comets also lost to Alton Marquette, 6-3.

Ryan Jackson had two hits for GHS while Mason Barnes and Ryan Heath also hit safely.

Barnes and Jackson drove in runs.

In junior varsity action, the Comets beat Hillsboro 12-2.

Jon Burlingame and Ryan Harnetiaux each had two RBI hits.

Winning pitcher was Hudson Alstat.