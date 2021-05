The Greenville High School baseball and softball teams were defeated Saturday.

The baseball Comets lost to Southwestern Piasa 8-2 and fell to Breese Central 3-1.

In the game against Southwestern, Tommy Baker cracked a two-run homer for the Comets.

In the loss to Central, Edward Jurgena pitched well in his first varsity start.

The softball Lady Comets lost to Breese Central 6-0.