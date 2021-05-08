FCA Golf Tournament June 25

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold their 18th annual golf fundraiser next month.

Phil Reedy, with the FCA, told WGEL the golf tournament was a big success and he has high hopes for this year’s event, which is scheduled for Friday, June 25, at Indian Springs Golf Course. Registration is at 8 AM with a shotgun start at 9 AM. A catered lunch, prizes, and program will be held at 1:30 PM. Fee is $700 per foursome covers green fees, cart, driving range balls, the lunch buffet, and a golf shirt.

Numerous sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, contact Mike Coling at 531-3461.