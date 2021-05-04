Five Comets Named All Conference Football

Five members of the Greenville High School football team have received all-conference honors in the South Central Conference.

Three seniors won two awards each.

Tommy Baker was named first team wide receiver and first team defensive back, Clayton Dannaman was named first team offensive lineman and second team defensive lineman, and Jarin Weber was first team linebacker and second team offensive lineman.

Two juniors were also recognized. Nathan Grull was picked to the third team as a running back, and Cazdin Weber was a third team linebacker.

Coaches select the all-conference teams.