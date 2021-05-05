Fourth Consecutive Championship For GU Men’s Track

For the fourth straight year, the Greenville University men’s track team is the champion of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Competing this past weekend, the Panthers finished first with 348 points.

Carson Rantanen, who won two gold medals, was named SLIAC track athlete of the year.

Two other GU athletes also earned honors. Justin Miller was named SLIAC field newcomer of the year, and Joshua Medlin received the SLIAC track newcomer of the year award.

Hunter Matthews, a former Greenville High School athlete, won the conference championship in the high jump and was also on the winning 400 meter relay squad.

Collin Kessinger, another former GHS trackster, was third in the 800 meter run. Isaac Green of Greenville placed fourth in the long jump and seventh in the 100 meter dash. Carter Kessinger from Greenville was fourth in the 400 meter hurdles.