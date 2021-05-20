GHS Hosting Boys & Girls Basketball Camps

Boys’ and girls’ basketball camps will take place in June at Greenville High School.

The Comets’ boys’ camp is June 16, 17 and 18 while the girls’ camp is June 21, 22, and 23.

They are open to students entering third through eighth grades.

For both camps, those in grades three through five will attend 12:30 to 2 p.m. each day and the sixth through eighth graders will play from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

The cost is $35 per camper and each participant will receive a t-shirt.

For more information about registering, contact Girls Coach Kolin Dothager at kdothager@bccu2.org or Boys Coach Todd Cantrill at tcantrill@bccu2.org.