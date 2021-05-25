GHS Post Season Schedule Announced

The Greenville High School girls’ soccer, softball and baseball squads have received their regional tournament assignments.

For all games, the host school is the highest seeded among the two teams.

The Lady Comets soccer girls will play at home in their Class 2A regional. Seeded third, GHS will host sixth-seeded East Alton-Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.

The winner will go to the semifinals, travelling to Roxana on June 4.

The Lady Comets softball team will host East Alton-Wood River on Wednesday, June 2 at 4:30 p.m. GHS is seeded seventh while the Oilers are 10th.

A Lady Comets win would put them into the semifinals, playing at top-seeded Breese Mater Dei on June 3 at 4:30 p.m.

The baseball Comets will be on the road for their first regional game. Seeded fifth, the GHS squad takes a trip to Flora for a 4:30 p.m. semifinal game on Friday, June 4. Flora is seeded fourth.

The winner advances to the regional title game, scheduled for Monday, June 7.