GHS Track & Tennis Sectionals

The Greenville High School track and boys tennis teams have found out where they will be travelling for post-season action.

The tennis Comets are one of eight teams assigned by the IHSA to the Chatham-Glenwood Sectional. The tournament will be played June 4 and 5.

The Lady Comets track team is in the Mt. Zion Sectional on June 3. Fifteen teams are in the competition.

The Comet boys track team has been assigned to the Lincoln Sectional, which will be held June 10. The meet will be at Memorial Stadium in Springfield with 16 teams competing.