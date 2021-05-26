GHS Tuesday Sports Results

Tuesday was a very good day for Greenville High School sports as four varsity teams recorded wins.

The Lady Comets soccer team blanked Maryville Christian 2-0. Scoring the goals were Brooklyn Suzuki and Alison Ridens. Suzuki was also credited with an assist.

In softball, the Lady Comets beat Mulberry Grove 13-0.

Kayla Sanders pitched the shutout, striking out 10 Mulberry Grove batters.

On offense, Raegen Micnheimer totaled three hits. Hannah Potthast and Sophie Warchol had two hits apiece.

The Comets baseball squad defeated Maryville Christian 13-3 with Ryan Heath picking up the pitching win.

Ryan Jackson went three-for-three at the plate with two RBIs. Peyton McCullough had two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs.

Mason Barnes and Drew Potthast also had two RBIs apiece.

The tennis Comets were victorious over Collinsville. Winning singles matches were Jordan Pierce, Dima Powell and Gabe Dickenson.

Earning doubles wins were the duos of Cainan Grove and Wes Sussenbach, and Clayten Gan and Elusha Golovay.

The junior varsity baseball squad was edged by Morrisonville/Lincolnwood 1-0. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth.

Hudson Alstat pitched well for the Comets.