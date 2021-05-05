GU Panthers Top Blackburn Baseball

After two tough losses to Blackburn on April 30, the Greenville University baseball team came up with two victories the next day over the Beavers.

On May 1, the Panthers stopped Blackburn 3-1 in game one. Former Greenville High School player, Drew Frey of Pocahontas, drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, had one hit and scored a run.

Luke Fleener went six innings to grab the pitching win.

In the Panthers’ 13-6 win in game two, Frey banged out four hits and scored three runs.

Landon Mokris had four RBIs and three hits, and Rhett Pennington smacked a home run and finished with three runs batted in for the Panthers.

In two tough-luck losses April 30, the Panthers allowed three runs in each of the final two innings to lose game one to Blackburn 6-5.

In the nightcap, Blackburn scored a ninth inning run to win 5-4.