Two members of the Greenville University club bass fishing team have qualified for a national tournament.

Hannah Hill, a senior from Sandoval, and Nate Overocker, a junior from Dana, Illinois, will be fishing in the 2022 Major League Fishing College National Championship.

The two placed second in the MLF College Central Regional at Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri in late March. Anglers in 115 boats competed in the regional.