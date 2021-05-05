GU Women’s Track Squad Are SLIAC Champions

The Greenville University women’s track squad is the champion of the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Lady Panthers claimed the title by piling up 263 team points.

Cayden Sharp was named conference field athlete of the year as she won five individual gold medals, one silver, one bronze and another gold for being in a relay. She placed first in the 100 and 200 meter dashes, the 100 meter hurdles, the long jump and the triple jump.

Tawny Rodriguez won the shot put and discus.

Former Greenville High School athlete, Hannah Williams from Sorento, finished second in the 800 meter run and third in the 1500 meter run.

Emma Leonhard from Greenville was third in the 5,000 meter run.