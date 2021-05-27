Gwyn Mitchell To Play Soccer For Rose Hulman

Recent Greenville High School graduate Gwyn Mitchell will be playing soccer in college.
Mitchell is attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terra Haute, Indiana this fall, where she will be a goal keeper for the Fightin’ Engineers.
Gwyn told WGEL she is excited to be advancing to the college level.
Click below to hear her comments:
GHS Head Girls Soccer Coach Chris Swift praised Mitchell’s abilities as a goalie.
Click below to hear more:
Rose-Hulman plays in NCAA Division III.
Gwyn is the daughter of Jennifer and Michael Mitchell of Greenville.