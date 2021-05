With the regular season winding down, former Greenville Comet Ryan Hutchinson is leading the McKendree University baseball team in hitting.

Hutchinson owns a .385 average with 42 hits and a team-high six home runs and 31 runs batted in.

The Bearcats end the regular season this week. They won 14 of their first 36 games.

Next week, McKendree plays in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament.